Which DC action figure is best?

If you’re buying DC action figures, without a doubt, you should know the Justice League. These are the central heroes of the DC universe, and what better way to celebrate them in your home than with a complete set of action figures on display?

The trick is knowing what makes a great action figure. The most critical aspect is ensuring that the characters look like the heroes or villains you want to immortalize in your home. It’s not as simple as looking for the standard appearance of Batman (unless that’s what you prefer). Every comic, film, television series or graphic novel creates a unique version of the Dark Knight, and every variation has an action figure to go with it, such as McFarlane Toy’s The Batman Who Laughs.

In addition to the look of the action figure, fans have to determine if they want a poseable figure that they can play with or change their position, in which case the figure should also be sturdy. Another option is a static position, allowing the model to be high quality but more fragile.

Whether you’re a collector or you just want some fun toys for yourself or your kids, you can’t go wrong with the Justice League and their strongest classic or modern villains.

Best DC action figure

DC Multiverse Justice League Superman

What you need to know: This Superman figurine is extremely adjustable and has a stand to help him appear like he’s flying.

What you’ll love: This figurine of Henry Cavill’s Superman is extremely well crafted and accurate.

What you should consider: It’s not classic Superman, but the Zack Snyder iteration of the Justice League with the new scaled suit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Arkham Knight

What you need to know: No DC figure collection is complete without Batman. The Dark Knight of Gotham is one of the most important protectors of Earth.

What you’ll love: This figure is well balanced and based on the ultra-popular Arkham Knight video game. It comes with a Batarang, grappling hook and explosive gel gun.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that this figure’s joints are stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

McFarlane Toys Dark Night Death Metal – Wonder Woman

What you need to know: Wonder Woman plays a significant role in defending the cosmos from the unstoppable onslaught of the Batman Who Laughs.

What you’ll love: This version of Wonder Woman has become the leader of the resistance out of necessity. She’s edgier now, with barbarian armor and her new weapon, the chainsaw of truth.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the hip joints in this figure are loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

McFarlane Toys Dark Night Death Metal – The Flash & Red Death

What you need to know: The Flash has met his match against the Red Death, an evil version of Batman with super speed from Earth-52.

What you’ll love: The two figures complement each other, meaning you’ll be able to create all kinds of scenarios and battles between the two speedsters.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving figures with hands that are too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Â

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Green Lantern (John Stewart)

What you need to know: Green Lantern John Stewart has a strong will that can resist the darkest night. He’s the only member of the Justice League in the Lantern Corp.

What you’ll love: He comes with a gun he created with the Green Lantern’s power. This ultra-realistic action figure is based on 2018’s “Justice League #6.”

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any alternate parts for the hands or face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

McFarlane Toys DC Justice League Aquaman

What you need to know: This Aquaman figure is based on Zack Snyder’s Justice League and has the face of actor Jason Momoa.

What you’ll love: This Aquaman figure is wearing bronze armor, carries a trident and comes with a stand for easy posing.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving figures with poorly sculpted faces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Â

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Batman Who Laughs

What you need to know: The Batman Who Laughs is the evilest version of Batman, bent on destroying the world due to the Joker’s insanity, with the ruthless cleverness and physical ability of Bruce Wayne.

What you’ll love: This hybrid of Batman and the Joker from Earth-22 is the ultimate villain, capable of extreme cruelty. He’s already killed the Justice League in his universe.

What you should consider: It comes with one piece of a collectible Batmobile. You’ll need to buy the Nightwing and Batgirl figures to get the other two pieces and fully assemble the collectible Batmobile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TMP Toys Darkseid and Steppenwolf

What you need to know: Darkseid and Steppenwolf threaten every living thing in the universe. It’s Darkseid’s goal to find the anti-life equation and enslave all living beings to his tyrannical rule.

What you’ll love: These two figures from Snyder’s Justice League are the most modern interpretations of the characters and look large and imposing.

What you should consider: Steppenwolf’s feet are too small for him to stand on his own. He needs the stand to remain upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.