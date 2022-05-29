Which “Friends” trivia games are best?

“Friends” is one of the most iconic television shows of all time. It centered around the love lives and daily struggles of a close-knit group of young adults living in the heart of New York City. It captured the spirit of the 1990s and has since turned into a certified cult classic known the world over. If you’re a hardcore fan of the show, there’s no better way to show off your knowledge than with a trivia game.

The best “Friends” trivia game is from Trivial Pursuit and comes with 600 detailed, hilarious questions about the show.

What to know before you buy a “Friends” trivia game

“Friends” characters

The hilarious situations in the show were only as funny and entertaining as the characters involved. “Friends” was made up of an equally funny group with no one character leading the way. Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, was a paleontologist who falls in love with the newly independent Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. Courtney Cox played Ross’ sister and went by Monica Geller in the show. She would eventually be the love interest of Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry. Joey Tribiana (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) would round out the cast as the struggling artists just trying to find their creativity.

Trivia game rules

Most trivia games are fairly simple. There are a series of cards that contain questions about the show, and it’s your job to answer them correctly. Most games ask that you split into teams, so you can answer the questions as a group and improve your odds. This also lets you discuss each question together and helps liven up the competition. If you get a question correct, you’re awarded a point. Some games come with attached score cards for keeping track of the right and wrong answers. Most games will establish a point threshold that needs to be met before declaring a winner.

“Friends” questions

“Friends” is a show that involved a larger than normal cast compared to other shows of that era. Alongside the main cast, there were dozens of side characters, recurring characters and love interests that came and went through its 10 long seasons. All these characters allow for plenty of room to create unique, interesting and very challenging questions for a “Friends” trivia game. The context of these questions can refer to funny situations that occurred, celebrity guest appearances, small details of the costumes, pet names and even lesser-known character nicknames.

What to look for in a quality “Friends” trivia game

Protected cards

Card games can be troublesome, depending on their quality. If they’re made with low-quality paper board, the cards may end up bent or ripped after the first few games. The best “Friends” trivia games will feature protected cards that use a waterproof coating. These will not only protect the cards from spills but the coating will keep them from ripping too easily as well.

Containers

Some “Friends” trivia games have up to 600 questions. While some cards may include up to three questions each, that still requires a lot of cards to keep track of for one game. Consider your trivia game high quality if it comes with a container. To keep things organized, you’ll want a small box where cards can be easily pulled from. Plus, it’ll need to be sectioned off, so you can store cards that you’ve already used. There are also carrying cases that come with some high-quality trivia games that let you carry your card box, rulebook and any other accessories inside.

Detailed questions

“Friends” is the perfect show to create a detailed trivia game for. The best part is, only the biggest “Friends” fans will know the toughest questions. Many of them won’t come from the most popular scenes but instead from the often unnoticed details that only super fans will remember. The Paladone Friends Trivia game even has two separate questions on each card: one standard question and another super fan question.

How much you can expect to spend on a “Friends” trivia game

Friends trivia games cost between $10-$20.

“Friends” trivia game FAQ

How long does a “Friends” trivia game last?

A. The best part about trivia games is that they can be played as long or short as you’d like. Maybe you’re on a quick 30-minute road trip and just want to pass the time by testing your passengers’ “Friends” knowledge. Or, if you’re having a family game night, you can spend hours going through all 600 questions of the most intense trivia games.

How many people can play a “Friends” trivia game?

A. Some simpler games allow for a virtually unlimited number of players because they are simply a stack of trivia cards with no real rules. Other games have more precise rules. However, they usually do not have a limited number of participants.

What are the best “Friends” trivia games to buy?

Top “Friends” trivia game

Trivial Pursuit Friends Party Game

What you need to know: This “Friends” trivia game is perfect for the whole family with age-appropriate questions for teens and tweens.

What you’ll love: There are an impressive 600 total questions to choose from, all inspired from the popular 90s TV show. All questions will be related to the show to test your knowledge of Ross and Rachel’s relationship, Joey’s favorite sandwich and Phoebe’s quirky songs.

What you should consider: This party game does not include a game board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Friends” trivia game for the money

Paladone Friends Trivia Game

What you need to know: This is one of the funniest Friends trivia games, and it comes at a very affordable price point.

What you’ll love: There are 100 questions in total with each correct answer earning you one or two points. Each card has two questions with the one-point question being slightly easier than the more detailed two-point questions. The first person to score 10 points wins that round.

What you should consider: This game is shorter than most, due to the lack of questions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Trivial Pursuit Friends Trivia Card Game

What you need to know: Another “Friends” trivia game from Trivial Pursuit, but this one is slightly more intricate and involved.

What you’ll love: This game includes a die that has different colors on each side. The color you land on dictates which question on the card you’ll receive. Each card is coated in a waterproof cover to protect them long-term, and they come in a velvet carrying case that matches Monica’s purple apartment door.

What you should consider: Those under the age of 14 should not play this game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.