Which Lego City set is best?

Lego City sets come in so many different themed options and allow your child to build an entire world around a particular topic or theme.

For example, your child can become part of an elite ocean rescue team when they play with a Lego City ocean rescue set. Lego City sets will help engage your child and stimulate their imagination in many different ways.

If you’re looking for a fun and engaging Lego City set, the Lego City Fire Station 60110 is our top pick.

What to know before you buy a Lego City set

Theme

There is typically a theme, topic or vocation for every Lego City set. If your child wants to become a firefighter, consider purchasing them a Lego City fire station set. Figure out which theme or vocation most interests your child, then you can narrow down your options.

Age range

It’s important to check the age range of the Lego City set before making your purchase. There are some Lego City sets that are most suitable for kids between the ages of 8 and 12 years of age, while others are best for kids under the age of 8.

Consider your budget

Think about your budget when selecting a Lego City set. Some low-priced Lego City sets out there feature only a worker and their vehicle if you are looking for something budget-friendly. If you can spend more money and want something high-end, you can find Lego City sets with several vehicles and figures.

What to look for in a quality Lego City set

Playability

Remember that building the Lego City set is just the first step in the process. It’s essential that whatever Lego City set you choose also provides plenty of playability. Search for Lego City sets that include at least a vehicle or two and several figures, as this will keep your child entertained for a long time after the Lego City set is built. Props, such as sharks or alligators, are also fun.

A fun theme

Finding a fun theme in a quality Lego City set for your kid is crucial. Think about what interests your child most. For example, if they love camping, they might want to play with a Lego City RV camper set.

Creativity

It’s important to look for a quality Lego City set for your child that will stimulate their imagination and help them expand their creativity. The larger Lego City sets usually work best for expanding your child’s creativity because they can use the set in infinite ways. That being said, they can also get creative with smaller Lego City sets.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego City set

You can find some very basic Lego City sets for as little as $8 that include just a worker and their vehicle, but you can also find some high-end Lego City sets that cost close to $200 with a fire station, vehicles and multiple Lego figures. Some midrange Lego City sets also feature arctic exploration bases or RV camping sets.

Lego City set FAQ

What should you do if you lose an important piece to your Lego City set?

A. You don’t need to purchase a whole new Lego City set if you lose one piece of the set. The Lego customer service team will help you handpick the particular piece that you lost. The customer service team can also help you replace missing or broken pieces from new Lego City sets.

What should you do if your pet eats the instructions halfway through building a Lego City set?

A. Luckily, thousands of Lego instruction booklets can be found online on the Lego company website. You just need to search by the year or theme to find the correct instructions.

What’s the best Lego City set to buy?

Top Lego City set

Lego City Fire Station 60110

What you need to know: This Lego City Fire Station set has several minifigures, buildings and vehicles at a great value.

What you’ll love: This Lego City set features a fire station with bunk beds for on-call firefighters to sleep, a helicopter and fire truck that shoot blue fire discs and multiple vehicles, including a police car.

What you should consider: This Lego City set is fairly expensive compared to other sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego City set for the money

Lego City Great Vehicles Van and Caravan 60117

What you need to know: If you want the best bang for your buck, this Lego City camping vehicle set is the perfect option for you.

What you’ll love: This Lego City set features hot dogs, a pet dog, a barbecue grill, two minifigures, a car and a camp trailer. This Lego City set is also fairly detailed and a great buy for people who love simple pastimes like camping.

What you should consider: Some customers said this Lego City set arrived with some missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO City Passenger Train

What you need to know: This Lego City Passenger Train set is a perfect buy for those who love both trains and Legos.

What you’ll love: An excellent gift for model train collectors, this motorized Lego City train set features a remote control that works to run the engine, a train attendant, an engineer, two passengers and two passenger cars.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that there is not much track included in this Lego City set, so you should buy an extension pack if you want more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

