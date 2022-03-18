What’s the best cornhole game set?

From tailgates to potlucks to backyard parties, cornhole is a classic outdoor game. You can play it with a small group of friends or a large crowd, providing you have the correct equipment.

There are many styles and sizes of cornhole boards, but if you’re looking for a durable set you can bring to all your parties, the GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a cornhole game set

Here are a few areas to consider before purchasing a cornhole game set.

What equipment do you need to play cornhole?

To play cornhole, all you need are two boards and eight bags. While you can buy them separately, it’s easier to buy a corn hole set. Some sets even come with a carrying case.

There are specifications for the boards and bags.

Cornhole boards: Regulation cornhole boards are 4 feet long by 2 feet wide. However, a 3-foot by 2-foot board is common for those who play casually or want a compact set to take on the go. This smaller board is often known as a tailgating board.

Regulation cornhole boards are 4 feet long by 2 feet wide. However, a 3-foot by 2-foot board is common for those who play casually or want a compact set to take on the go. This smaller board is often known as a tailgating board. Cornhole bags: The bags should measure 6 inches by 6 inches and are traditionally filled with about 2 cups of corn.

How to play cornhole

The rules of cornhole vary slightly depending on where you live. Under the traditional rules, two to four players can play.

For two players, both stand on the same end, alternating turns. If four are participating, one player from each team stands on each end. Players on one end go, alternating four bags each. Then, the other end will take their turn.

A bag on the board counts as one point. A bag in the hole counts as three points, even if the opposite team knocks it in the hole. The first team to reach or exceed 21 points wins.

What to look for in a quality cornhole game set

Board material

The most important feature to consider when choosing a cornhole set is the board material. If it’s wood, you’ll want to check whether it’s solid wood, plywood or a mixture. Solid wood is more expensive and durable. You can also find plastic boards. While plastic boards aren’t traditional, they are affordable, lightweight and hold up well in inclement weather. However, the bags tend to slide off the slippery surface.

Design

A customized cornhole board is a common gift in many places, which is why plain wood cornhole sets you can decorate as you please are popular.

Portability

Before buying a cornhole set, decide whether you’ll be keeping it in one place or taking it on the go. A solid set is ideal to keep in one place, while a lighter set with a carrying case will be easier to carry and pack up.

How much you can expect to spend on a cornhole game set

Depending on the material, board size and brand name, cornhole game sets can cost between $50-$200.

Cornhole game set FAQ

Can you play cornhole indoors?

A. While many consider cornhole a lawn game, many professional tournaments are played inside. When choosing an indoor area to play cornhole, be sure you have enough space to properly set up the boards and that the ceiling is high enough to toss the bags. The official guidelines suggest a rectangular area about 8 to 10 feet wide and at least 40 to 45 feet long.

What is the best cornhole board color?

A. Whether you’re buying a cornhole board or customizing your own with paint or decals, it’s best to stick with light colors. If a board is too dark, the hole can blend into the background and make it hard to see where to throw.

What’s the best cornhole game set to buy?

Top cornhole game set

GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set

What you need to know: Made of solid wood, the cornhole boards can easily be customized and will last for years.

What you’ll love: Since the boards are plain, they can be used as-is or customized to your liking with paint or decals. This set includes two boards, eight all-weather bags, a carrying case and a bean bag tote.

What you should consider: A few users have reported issues with the boards being damaged during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cornhole game set for the money

Triumph Premium 2 By 3 Cornhole Set

What you need to know: With foldable legs and boards that lock together for easy transport, this affordable cornhole set is ideal for taking on the go.

What you’ll love: The sturdy boards feature a scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface and measure 2 feet by 3 feet, making this set more compact than regulation ones. It comes with four red bags and four blue bags.

What you should consider: The boards and bags cannot be left out in the sun or rain without fading or falling apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Backyard Champs Cornhole Game Set

What you need to know: This durable regulation-size cornhole game set features boards made of solid wood with corner and cross braces.

What you’ll love: The high-quality boards are made of New Zealand pine with a smooth, professional surface. They also feature a unique leg assembly to protect pinched fingers when putting the set away.

What you should consider: The wood is not weatherproof and is susceptible to scratches and dings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.