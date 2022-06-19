Which tycoon games are best?

Finding the best tycoon games in this day and age can be difficult, especially because some of the original business simulation games we grew up on are becoming harder and harder to find. Luckily, many of them are still available through online retailers or specific game stores, so you shouldn’t need to go that far to fulfill your nostalgia needs.

In any case, you can find the classic ”Rollercoaster Tycoon Megapack,” including multiple “Rollercoaster Tycoon” games from various retailers, worth every penny spent for old players and newcomers alike.

What to know before you buy tycoon games

What gaming system do you own?

While the best tycoon games will always come down to the buyer’s preferences and needs, and the utmost need is determining what gaming system you plan to play your tycoon games on. While many users have found tycoon games available for Playstation and Xbox consoles, most will play their tycoon games on a PC and others may find them elsewhere, like on a smartphone or in other formats.

Type of tycoon games you prefer

Searching for the best PC games can be intimidating, especially if you already know what genre of game you want but haven’t narrowed it down to a single game. All in all, the best tycoon games will come entirely down to individual preference, so gaining an idea of what type of games you like to play before you buy is a good and safe idea.

Single-pack vs. multi-pack

While many older tycoon games originally came in a single pack, including just one game, you can now find many classic games bundled into a multi-pack of games. While some will all be along the lines of a single game, like “Rollercoaster Tycoon,” others may include various tycoon games, capturing a wide range of simulated business or life games.

What to look for in a quality tycoon game

Compatibility

First and foremost, it’s essential to make sure your tycoon game will run correctly on your device before you buy. It’s easy to make sure that your game is compatible with your system by searching specifically for a compatible game and double-checking before you purchase. You can find the information in the description as to which system a game operates, whether it’s a computer, console, phone or otherwise. Tycoon games for PC are most common, though you can likely find some version of the genre available to whatever system you have.

Concept remake or original game

Many tycoon games created follow-up or remake games to their originals, with some adding extra features or game modes. For example, there are several different “Rollercoaster Tycoon” games. While the first “Rollercoaster Tycoon” is a nostalgic blast for many buyers, “Rollercoaster Tycoon 3” offers users the option to ride the roller coasters virtually.

Replayability

Getting your money’s worth out of a game in the modern age of gaming primarily comes down to how much you can play or replay a game. Games with high levels of variants and scenarios often give the user the ability to replay the games hundreds of times without getting bored of the concept, so finding a game that does include a wide range of features can be particularly helpful. This is also where getting a multi-pack game may make a difference, so you can rotate games in and out as you lose interest.

How much you can expect to spend on tycoon games

Because many of the games are a little old, it may be helpful to be careful about pricing. In your search, you may find old copies of games trying to sell for more than what they’re worth, simply due to their novelty. In general, you can find single and multi-packs of tycoon games for $5-$30, with some even cheaper if they come in the form of phone apps or even more expensive if they’re coming from a strange retailer.

Tycoon games FAQ

What are tycoon games?

A. Tycoon games usually refer to a genre of games that involves building up a person’s business or life by making the right decisions as the game continues. They’re often fun for those who like to play games pretending to be business people, though standard life simulator games like The Sims sometimes also have tycoon game elements.

Does the same company own all tycoon games?

A. No, there are many tycoon game companies with a wide range of games, which is mainly beneficial to the consumer. Still, you can find the ultimate classic Rollercoaster Tycoon games on a variety of platforms.

What’s the best tycoon game to buy?

Top tycoon game

Rollercoaster Tycoon Game Megapack For PC with 9 Rollercoaster Tycoon Games

What you need to know: This megapack includes nine different editions of the classic Rollercoaster Tycoon game and works for all users with a PC and a Steam account.

What you’ll love: Includes all three editions of each Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise, including the first, second and third editions with expansions. This megapack is great for those looking to play the classic Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise, no matter which game they find most nostalgic or if the games are new to them.

What you should consider: It only works on Windows computers, and users must either have or download Steam to make this copy work. It does not include any games that aren’t Rollercoaster Tycoon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tycoon game for the money

Mega Tycoon 10 Complete Tycoon Games For PC Pack

What you need to know: This pack of tycoon games has a little bit for everyone, including tycoon games for growing your hotel, restaurant, zoo, train, other means of transport, business or water park, making it perfect for fulfilling your inner-entrepreneur.

What you’ll love: It includes 10 separate tycoon games, including Hotel Giant 2, Restaurant Empire, Zoo Giant, Train Giant, Transport Giant, Water Park Simulator and Industry Giant II. These games are highly addictive and will keep your attention for hours to come as you watch your wealth grow.

What you should consider: This particular set of games only works with a PC and isn’t available to console gamers. Some buyers also had trouble making this work with Windows Vista, despite working with other Windows software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Sims 4 Limited Edition Life Simulator Tycoon Game

What you need to know: While it may not be a tycoon game by name, The Sims 4 is another classic simulator game that follows an individual’s day-to-day life, lets users build houses, hold down jobs and generally maintain their lives on either PC, Playstation or Xbox consoles.

What you’ll love: The Sims is another classic franchise, and while it isn’t inherently a tycoon game, it’s one of the most popular simulated games. Start a relationship, business or hobby, or just sit around and enjoy a custom-built house. The choice is totally up to you.

What you should consider: Those who would rather run businesses, parks or manage other macro-scale industries may want to go with an actual tycoon game instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

