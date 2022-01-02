We asked Yeti super fans which products everyone must have

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which Yeti product is best?

As someone who frequently spends weekends on the lake or traveling to and from children’s sporting tournaments, durable products that can withstand transferring from the truck to the boat and everywhere in between are necessary. Naturally, Yeti coolers and ramblers are my go-to, especially since they keep my food and drinks cold while driving for hours or sitting at a hot baseball field for days.

A few must-have Yeti products that I constantly find myself recommending are the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler, Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid and Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid. Here’s everything you need to know about these beloved Yeti products.

What is the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler?

With budge-resistant padded feet, extra-thick permafrost insulation and heavy-duty rubber latches, the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler has just about every feature you hope for in a durable hard cooler. The brand claims that it is virtually indestructible with unmatched temperature retention.

Our experience with the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

The Tundra 45 Hard Cooler’s ability to keep items cold is unmatched by any hard cooler I’ve owned. For example, during a sweltering hot weekend at a sports tournament, my Yeti hard cooler kept water and sports drinks cold the entire weekend with just a single filling of ice. The only downside is that this Yeti Tundra is best kept in one place because it is so large and heavy.

Where to buy the Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

The Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler retails for $300 and is available on Amazon.

What is the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler?

Slightly smaller than the hard cooler, the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler is more comfortable to carry around and promises to keep up to 20 cans cold for days.

Our experience with the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler

I use the Yeti Hopper Soft Cooler several times a week while boating, transporting frozen groceries home or just keeping my daily drinks cold. I am most impressed that it’s soft yet lives up to its claim of being completely leakproof. The zipper is the soft cooler’s only downside, which is tough to maneuver.

Where to buy the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler

You can buy the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler on Amazon for $300.

What is the Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid?

One of Yeti’s most well-known products is, without a doubt, their Rambler with Magslider Lid. Both the cup and lid are dishwasher safe, and it promises to keep drinks cold or hot until the last sip.

Our experience with the Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid

While I initially did not buy into the hype, my skepticism faded after receiving my first 20-ounce Rambler, which is now just one of several Yeti Ramblers in my daily rotation. I’ve left it in my car for over eight hours on a summer day and returned to ice-cold water.

Where to buy the Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid

The Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid retails for $30 and is available in various colors on Amazon.

What is the Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid?

The 30-ounce Yeti Rambler with Magslider Lid is identical to their 20-ounce. The lid is made of shatter-resistant construction with a magnet that makes for easy opening and closing.

Our experience with the Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid

When my 20-ounce Yeti Rambler isn’t big enough, I reach for my 30-ounce Rambler. For a large cup, I’m always impressed that it fits in any cup holder and keeps my drinks hot or cold all day.

Where to buy the Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid

You can buy the Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid for $35 on Amazon.

Other products worth considering

RTIC Hard Cooler

The three-inch foam insulated walls will keep ice rock hard and drinks cold for days. With rubber T-latches and molded tie-down slots, it’s also durable enough to handle any adventure. Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.