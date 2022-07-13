What are the best hidden gems of Prime Day?

There are countless deals for Prime Day, and many people are on the hunt for hidden gems. Otherwise known as under-the-radar finds, these products gain popularity quickly and sell out just as fast. From budget-priced appliances to TikTok-famous products, hidden gems like these are proving to be the most coveted items of Prime Day.

Some of the top hidden gems we’ve uncovered so far include Nespresso machines, Roombas and premium beauty products. And based on our most recent research, we’re finding that trendy gym accessories and hydroponic gardens are emerging as popular picks as well.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with prices this low — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these hidden gems Prime Day deals by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Updated July 13, 5 p.m. PT

Trending hidden gems from Fitbit and Echo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 34% off

Track your fitness metrics to keep an eye on your overall health. This Samsung smartwatch includes an ECG monitor, fitness, running and sleep tracking. It even comes with GPS Fall Detection for more adventurous fitness fanatics.

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Navihawk Diver Watch: 30% off

The sporty Citizen Eco-Drive watch is a versatile design that lends itself to everyday wear. It has a rugged design with a stainless steel strap and watch case, and it is water resistant up to 200 meters.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: 22% off

Take the hard work out of hard-boiled eggs with this two-tier rapid egg cooker. No matter how you like your eggs, whether hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached or scrambled, this essential appliance has you covered.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: 50% off

If you ever wondered about your ancestry, now is the time to invest in this genetic DNA test. The testing kit is easy to use, and within a few weeks, you’ll discover more about your family history and health predispositions.

Amazon Echo Frames: 60% off

These sunglasses let you enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere with open-ear audio and built-in speakers. Their Auto-Volume automatically adjusts the music volume based on the noise level of your environment. They’re compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Additionally, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Generation 2021: 59% off

Keep track of your home smart devices with the Echo Show 5, and check in even when you’re not home. You can video call anyone with the Alexa app, and stream movies and TV shows from popular services such as Netflix.

Samsung HW-A450/ZA Soundbar with Dolby Audio: 41% off

This soundbar includes a subwoofer with a bass-boost feature. It’s compatible with rear speakers that turn it into a surround sound system. It’s easy to install, and the sound quality is top-notch.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer: 43% off

It has pressure cook, steam, slow cook, yogurt, air crisp, sauté, sous vide, warm, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat settings. This device lets you cook food from frozen. It’s easy to set up, and the pot is easy to clean.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: 36% off

These comfortable earbuds feature capable noise-cancellation capabilities. You can control the volume and settings by tapping the side of the earbuds.

10 discounts that caught our eye

Photo printers, dash cams and other deals on electronics

HP Sprocket Select Instant Photo Printer: 50% off

Capture and save memories with this wireless mini printer that instantly prints 2-by-3-inch photos. The companion HP Sprocket app lets you customize images with frames, stickers and text before printing. Zink sticky-backed photo paper is included to create stickers of your photos and doodles.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam: 32% off

If you’re looking for a dash cam, this discreet Rove model has a 150-degree field of view and captures footage in 2160p. The built-in Wi-Fi allows you to record and download incidents on the Rove app, and it’s activated and locked when incidents or collisions occur.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Tablet: 50% off

This kids tablet comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ that unlocks access to apps, games, books and other educational content. It has a user-friendly interface that kids as young as 3 years old can use.

Kasa Smart Light Switch: 38% off

The Kasa Smart Light Switch is an easy, affordable upgrade to home and office lighting setups. It doesn’t take more than a few minutes to install, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Bose SoundLink Color II: 39% off

Ideal for indoor and outdoor listening, the Bose SoundLink Color II has a water-resistant design and a soft-touch silicone exterior for portability. The Bluetooth speaker delivers brilliant, true-to-life sound and offers up to eight hours of listening time on a full charge. You can also take calls with a range of up to 30 feet.

Polaroid Hi-Print Printer and Paper Bundle: $83.98

Print your polaroid photos effortlessly with this portable Bluetooth printer. This bundle comes with two packs of paper, and the printer features dye-sub technology for producing high-quality prints. Plus, you can use the mobile app to edit your photos.

Wyze Lock Smart Door Lock: 33% off

This lets you lock or unlock your door from anywhere with your phone. It automatically detects and notifies you if your door is ajar. It can lock or unlock your door automatically as you come and go.

Eufy Security Solo Cam: 31% off

This 2K-resolution security camera only notifies you when a person is detected, reducing the number of false-alarm notifications. It doesn’t require a monthly subscription.

11 discounts that caught our eye

Home and garden essentials from Calphalon and Greenworks

Calphalon Signature Hard Anodized Dutch Oven: 34% off

Lauded as a kitchen essential, this versatile Dutch oven is typically used for making soups, sauces and stews. It boasts superior heat distribution and has cool-to-touch handles so you don’t burn yourself.

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo: 29% off

This handy combo air fryer enables you to air fry, broil, roast and reheat. It is small and compact to save counter space and comes with pre-set, customizable cooking programs for your convenience.

Greenworks Cordless Electric Lawn Mower: 34% off

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mower, this Greenworks model comes with a rechargeable 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of runtime. It’s lightweight and user-friendly, making it a popular investment for first-time homeowners.

Worx Electric Lawn Edger & Trimmer: 46% off

Instead of spending big bucks on landscaping, invest in this Worx trimmer to tidy up edges around the driveway, hardscaping or garden. The powerful motor spins at 4,700 revolutions per minute — an efficient feature that virtually slices time off garden work.

Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender: 30% off

This popular Ninja blender makes smoothies, shakes and soups, and because it crushes ice, it’s ideal for making frozen beverages. The jumbo 72-ounce jug can whip up large batches and serve several guests at once.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-Inch Brushless Lawn Mower: 31% off

Cut the grass with more ease and get more done with this self-propelled lawn mower. It has a 21-inch steel deck to help you cover more area, and smart cut technology senses grass length and adjusts power output accordingly for the right cut.

Sun Joe GTS4001C Garden Tool System: 30% off

This kit includes a blower, hedge trimmer and chainsaw attachment. The adjustable pole extends to 5 feet long.

Greenworks 40-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw: 43% off

It’s significantly lighter and quieter than a gas chainsaw. You can add tension to the chain without the need for tools. Many were impressed with its ease of use.

10 discounts that caught our eye

Deals on NYX, Conair and other beauty brands

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer: 34% off

Add volume with the diffuser attachment or get precision styling with ease with the concentrator nozzle. This hair dryer is versatile and powerful, but compact and easy to store and carry for travel.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo: 30% off

Fill in your brows with this best-selling brow powder, which comes as a duo so you can create ombre looks. The powder has a natural-looking texture and is highly pigmented, making it suitable for everyday wear.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer: 30% off

Soothe and hydrate parched skin with this lightweight Peter Thomas Roth SPF facial moisturizer. It is infused with hyaluronic acid and locks in moisture for up to 72 hours, even after cleansing.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen: 30% off

Maximize sun protection on your face with this water-based sunscreen, a top choice for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The formula moisturizes while it protects, absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a white cast.

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit: 36% off

The included device exercises and tones the muscles in your face. Many were impressed with the difference they noticed in their skin.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: 55% off

The small handle makes it easy to reach your back teeth. It holds plenty of water, so you won’t need to refill it daily. It features 10 pressure settings.

9 discounts that caught our eye

Toys and games from Playskool and Barbie

Playskool Step Start Walk n’ Ride Toy: 38% off

Kids who are ready to start walking can practice their steps with this two-in-one toy. It also has plenty of onboard activities that keep little hands busy, such as knobs, buttons, spinners, levers and rollers.

VTech Smart Shots Sports Center: 30% off

This interactive sports center lets toddlers learn soccer and basketball basics and even has an LED scoreboard. The play center also has buttons and shapes that produce sport-inspired sounds and phrases.

Disney Frozen 2 Frozen Doll Set: 47% off

Kids can play for hours with their favorite Frozen characters with this five-piece doll set. Each character in the set also comes with three outfit changes so kids can recreate their favorite parts of the movie.

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy For Playstation 5: 58% off

Play as Star-Lord, and lead the Guardians of the Galaxy through countless adventures against unruly villains. The popular game earns high marks for its thrilling challenges and classic Star-Lord humor.

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Preschool Game: 38% off

This popular board game is full of puzzles and challenges to get the brain thinking. It’s ideal for preschool kids to boost their matching and language skills, so you can get their reading ability off to a good head start.

Barbie: Big City, Big Dream Transforming Vehicle Playset: 52% off

This Barbie set comes with a stylish, purple and pink SUV with removable seats that fits two (sold separately) Barbie dolls. It comes with several fashion accessories, including shades and handbags, and musical props for Barbie and friends to put on a live show.

Melissa & Doug Learn-To-Play Piano: 43% off

This wooden piano has a color-coded songbook that helps your child learn to play. It’s durable and features a vibrant design.

Black+Decker Kids Power Tools Workshop: 42% off

This includes 75 toy tools and a workbench. Many of the power tools produce lights and sounds at the press of a button. It features the traditional Black+Decker black-and-orange color palette.

10 discounts that caught our eye

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving you time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.