Many shoppers leverage Prime Day sales to pick up tech products at deep discounts, especially because select devices dip to their lowest prices of the year. When it comes to choosing the right device, the growing number of deals in the space can make it a daunting task.

To point you in the right direction, we spoke to our resident tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, for recommendations on the top devices worth buying on Prime Day. Whether you’re shopping for a smart TV, robotic vacuum or earbuds, we have you covered.

Because Prime Day prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with so many discounts on popular electronics — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these deals by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Samsung Galaxy and other trending tech products our expert recommends

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Unlocked Phone: 30% off

If it’s time for a smartphone upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a feature-rich model. Not only does it have a professional-grade camera with 30X space zoom, but it also has a super-smooth display with true-to-life color.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: 40% off

There’s no need to wonder where your stuff is when you invest in these smart trackers, which help you find lost items up to 130 feet away through the SmartThings app. The tracker is often attached to keys and luggage.

Smart home essentials from Shark and Nixplay

August Wi-Fi Deadbolt Smart Lock: 35% off

Boost your home security with a smart lock like this one that gives you full control over who accesses your home — with or without keys. The lock only takes 10 minutes to install over most single-cylinder deadbolts.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum With XL Empty Base: 37% off

This Shark robotic vacuum has a multisurface brush roll that automatically adjusts to different floor types, including high-pile carpets and tile. It comes with a self-emptying base that only needs to be emptied every 45 days.

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: $70 off

Instead of scrolling through your phone to find your favorite photos, turn them into a slideshow on this smart picture frame. The device allows friends and family to add photos through a companion app.

Echo, Amazon and Sony products

Echo Buds (2nd Generation): $50 off

If you’re interested in wireless headphones, the Echo Buds are a compelling option with active noise cancellation and hands-free access to music, podcasts and audiobooks. The earbuds offer up to five hours of music playback on a full charge.

Amazon Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: $18 off

Enjoy interruption-free internet connections with this mesh Wi-Fi router that offers coverage up to 1,500 square feet. The router has automatic updates and built-in security features to protect your home network.

Speakers, headphones and other audio tech

Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Headphones: 29% off

Sony’s Truly Wireless Headphones, powered by a new Integrated Processor V1, are known for their crystal-clear sound quality. The feature-rich earbuds also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they’re ideal for outdoor use and sweaty workouts.

Laptops, computers and monitors

Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor: 28% off

Enjoy immersive gaming experiences with Samsung’s QLED curved monitor, which has a lightning-fast response time of 1 millisecond and a 240 hertz refresh rate. It’s a premium investment but well worth the price for people who enjoy graphically-intensive games.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: 15% off

The capable Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, which has a touchscreen, is suitable for casual, work or school use. The speedy device has a 10th-generation Intel Core processor for a personalized, responsive experience.

HP Chromebook 15 Laptop: $49 off

HP’s best-selling Chromebook 15 offers up to 13 hours of battery life, thanks to an optimized design for maximum efficiency. It also has wide-vision, high-definition cameras with dual digital microphones for superior video calling experiences.

