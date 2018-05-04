Skip to content
Jackson woman brings awareness to World Vitiligo Day
Police: Man shoots woman’s baby in head after she rejects him
American Red Cross gets ready for hurricanes
Woman kills cobra with shovel on her patio
Shooter, robber of 70-year-old watermelon vendor is in custody
Man dies in fire
Big Race - INDY
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Will Power and Penske win the Indianapolis 500
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
More Big Race - INDY Headlines
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
IndyCar’s young drivers could become new faces of series
Familiar faces, fond farewells and bumping headline Indy lineup
Indy Memories: A.J Foyt takes last win for a front-engine car
Gallery: Danica takes refresher test
Gallery: Photos from first practice session
Castroneves’ desire to join four-time winner club stronger than ever
Ageless Kanaan sets pace in Indianapolis test
Patrick settling into IndyCar, still needs work in traffic
American millennials running up front in IndyCar this season