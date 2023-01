DALLAS, Texas (WJTV)- For the 3rd time since 2020, the Brandon Cheerleading team won the National Cheerleading Association’s National Championship.

The Bulldogs won the title in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Brandon won multiple levels of the competition, but the biggest being the “Grand” level which is for the overall winner.

For the full sit-down interview with the team tune into Sports Zone Sunday this weekend.