BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- A father and son are dominating the crappie fishing world.

Hayden and Dan Jeffries have won numerous crappie fishing tournaments over the last couple years.

Hayden who is only 22 years old, has won over $200,000 competing in this fishing category.

Dan and Hayden plan to compete in the Crappie Masters Tournament this weekend on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

