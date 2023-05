JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Some of the living player from the “Game of Change” reunited in Jackson to watch 2 documentaries on the game.

In 1963, Mississippi States men’s basketball team snuck out of the state to play Loyola in East Lansing, Michigan.

Loyola had black player on their team and the Bulldogs were not allowed to play other colleges with black players.

They played anyways and helped push the civil right movement forward.