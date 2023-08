JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Millsaps begins their 2023 season with a battle against their rival Belhaven on Thursday.

The Majors come off a 3-7 record in 2022 and have an interim coach right now in Cory York.

York says, his team needs to work on dealing with tough situation and getting better everyday.

Millsaps game against Belhaven is at home and kickoff is at 7 p.m..