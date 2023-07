SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV)- A South Pike alum and current Philadelphia Eagle gave back to the youth with a free camp at Southwest Community College.

Davion Taylor held his 3rd annual football camp.

The 24-year-old linebacker in the NFL wants to help his hometown by providing fun and free activities for the kids.

Taylor’s route to the NFL is unique since he didn’t play high school football.

In the video above Sports Director Blake Levine shares Taylor’s story and why he holds the camp.