JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State football began spring practice on Tuesday.

The Tigers have a new head coach in T.C. Taylor, but the goal is still the same which is to win a 3rd straight SWAC title and cap it off with a Celebration Bowl victory.

JSU will have numerous spring practices over the coming weeks until their spring game on April 15th (3p.m.) at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Hear from Coach Taylor on how spring practice has gone in the video above.