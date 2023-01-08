PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with Chris Harris who is the voice of the Mississippi Braves.
Sports director Blake Levine and Chris talk about both the Atlanta and Mississippi Braves’ offseason.
by: Blake Levine
