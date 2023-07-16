MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV Sports Director Blake Levine sits down with Madison Central grad and Southern Miss pitcher Justin Storm to talk about being drafted by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft.
Full interview in the video above.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- WJTV Sports Director Blake Levine sits down with Madison Central grad and Southern Miss pitcher Justin Storm to talk about being drafted by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft.
Full interview in the video above.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>