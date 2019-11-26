Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
JPD investigating shooting on Kennington Avenue
Top Stories
Day’s Miracle Toy Drive
Top Stories
MS Lottery exceeds $2.5 million on first day sales
JPD investigating shooting that leaves man wounded
Bond set for Antwon Fisher as Ibraheem Yazeed remains on no bond in Aniah Blanchard case
Major New Orleans hotel group buys historic Mississippi home
Politics
Election
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
Navy to name ship after late Sen. Thad Cochran
Top Stories
Former Mississippi House Speaker Billy McCoy dies at 77
Top Stories
Mike Espy announces bid for U.S. Senate
At least 22 Millsaps College students registered to vote didn’t appear in county poll books
Nearly 1 million registered voters didn’t vote in the governors’ race
David McRae announced as Mississippi’s next Treasurer
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
Egg Bowl Special
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Shop Local Buy Local
Shop Local Buy Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Home for the Holidays
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2019
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
Shop Local Buy Local
Not feeling the Black Friday frenzy? Here are some alternative gift ideas that won’t break the bank
The 12 Scams of Christmas
National Shopping Reminder Day
Black Friday Guide: Store hours and apps for shoppers
Christmas Carol Experience comes to Highland Village
More Shop Local Buy Local Headlines
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
USPS releases shipping deadlines for the holiday season
Homeland Security warns shoppers about counterfeit products ahead of holidays
Avoid the Grinch, use safe shopping practices
Trending Stories
MS Lottery exceeds $2.5 million on first day sales
WINNER!!! Walt Grayson wins on his first-ever scratch off in Mississippi
Officer 13 weeks pregnant t-boned: HWY 80
Coroner: 16-year-old appears to have been beaten to death
Bolton woman fights off possible kidnapper