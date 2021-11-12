Families face challenges in caring for loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cathy Bailey lost her husband, Tony, to Alzheimer’s disease on July 4, 2021. He was diagnosed with the disease when he was just 57-years old, and he was 63 when he died.

Cathy has now taken up the fundraising effort for the Alzheimer’s Association by becoming a committee chair for “The Longest Day.”

Leaders with the Alzheimer’s Association said people across the world are expected to gather to fight the “darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice” on June 21, 2022.

