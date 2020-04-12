9-year-old gymnast practices on empty Jackson streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A nine-year-old Jackson gymnast isn’t letting self-isolation get her rusty!

Governor Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order that is keeping everyone inside. But, Kaili Jones is using the bare streets of Jackson as her personal gym and she’s taken social media by storm.

Kaili’s father, D’Andre Jones, said he always knew she was special. Now the world gets to see her talent thanks to social media and her riding a hover-board upside down!

“That’s just one of the things she does around the house,” D’Andre said. “She does gymnastics anywhere she goes. I don’t care if we’re in a grocery store, the doctor’s office, the shoe store. As long as she has the space, she’s doing gymnastics. And the hoverboard was just something that she just does.”

“Like when she was like 2 or 3 years old, you remember the horses with the springs on them that people sit on and bounce on?”

“I turned it over, like upside down and I got on the bars and I was flipping on the bars upside down,” said Kaili.

“It was like at the age of 3, she knew how to flip it over and use it for that,” said D’Andre. “So, we always saw her doing all kinds of gymnastics and it got to a point where we felt like we would have been being selfish if we didn’t put her in gymnastics.”