Alcorn State cancels practice Monday, Coach McNair says team needs full time trainer

Update: TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Christian Lee Bowen has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

