Alcorn State cancels practice Monday, Coach McNair says team needs full time trainer

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State’s upcoming road trip to South Alabama hit a speed bump this week. The Braves had to cancel practice Monday after members of their part time training staff tested positive for COVID, sources tell WJTV Sports. Head coach Fred McNair opened up on his weekly radio show with Charles Edmond on WPRL, saying the real issue is the university doesn’t have a full time certified athletic trainer on staff. According to sources, the team was able to have a walkthrough Tuesday and this week’s game is still on as of now.