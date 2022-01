HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones had to step in after tensions flared among the Hinds County Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Tuesday, January 4.

During the meeting, District Two Supervisor David Archie took over and said he is now the president of the Board of Supervisors. An hour after Archie began the meeting, Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Bobby McGowan and Vern Gavin stepped to the floor to pass a motion. Chaos erupted, making it too difficult to hear what the motion was.