JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Hurricane Ida evacuees said it is nerve-racking and frustrating as they wait in limbo to return home. If you drive past hotels in Jackson, it is very likely to see an increase in Louisiana tags as many have evacuated New Orleans.

Dominic Steward, an evacuee, said, ‘‘I Just hope that things can get back up and running as soon as possible, that like the power grid can be repaired quickly, and transmission lines can get back up, and people can get their power up and get back to their lives."