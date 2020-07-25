ASC postpones fall sports to spring 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced Friday it’s postponing fall sports to spring 2021. The delay directly affects Belhaven University.



The decision by the presidents was made after evaluation of Division III legislative waivers and Association-wide actions; consideration of conference scheduling options for fall sports; and review of current public health guidelines.

“We have worked for months and waited as long as is reasonably possible to launch a normal fall semester of athletics”, said Belhave Vice President and Director of Athletics, Scott Little, “but the heightened level of exposure associated with fall sport competition, including constant direct contact and team travel, simply pose too great a risk to our student-athletes.”

“Our expectation for the spring semester is a national health climate with significantly better COVID-19 management including enhanced monitoring tools and protocols. It’s very disappointing now but today we pivot and immediately direct our efforts toward preparation for essential out-of-season fall training for our sports programs.”