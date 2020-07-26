ASC postpones fall sports to spring, Belhaven reacts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Southwest Conference is postponing fall sports to spring 2021.

The decision directly affects Belhaven University, that was slated to kick off the 2020 season at home against Millsaps September 3.

Blazers head coach Blaine McCorkle said the league’s decision didn’t come as a surprise. Now, they’re preparing to come up with a game plan to execute a spring season.

“Really got to be wise and sit down together and have a good plan as to how to move forward and get them ready for whatever the spring season is going to look like,” said McCorkle. “The good news is, we’re having a season and these kids come here because they want to play football and get an education. So, we’re not taking away the opportunity for them to play college football and probably the thing that’s the most encouraging is that they get to play.”

Full interview with McCorkle: