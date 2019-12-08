BACK TO BACK: Alcorn State beats Southern, captures SWAC championship

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — For the second year in a row the Alcorn State Braves will face North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl.

And for the second year in a row they beat Southern to get there.

The Braves overcame a 4th quarter deficit to beat the Jaguars for the sixth straight time, 39-24.

Southern took a 24-22 lead with 8:48 remaining in the 4th quarter. The Braves responded like a true champion, ripping off 17 unanswered points to close out the game and secure the 17th SWAC title in school history.

