What started out as a few coaches bouncing ideas off of each other quickly turned into something much bigger. Under the leadership of former Alcon State basketball head coach Luther Riley, the Elite Coaches Academy was formed to provide educational webinars for coaches including Forest Hill men’s basketball head coach Jerry Currie.

“My goal is to learn and be as much as a sponge as I can with such a great group of coaches around the state and really other parts of the country,” said Currie. “It's a great deal for a young aspiring coach who wants to be great."