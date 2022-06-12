PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 8-0 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field on Saturday, June 12.

CJ Alexander went 2-for-4 with two doubles. RHP Alan Rangel put together five innings, allowing five runs with just one walk to eight strikeouts. RHP AJ Puckett tossed two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk with a strikeout.

In the eighth, the M-Braves drew three straight walks to load the bases, but Alexander popped out to shallow left field to end the inning.

The M-Braves finished with three hits and left six runners on base. It was the third time the M-Braves were shut out this season, the second coming in this series.

Rocket City leads the series 3-2.

The final game of the series will be on Sunday, June 12 at Toyota Field.