Brent, Reed agree to multi-year contract extensions with Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Both Wayne Brent and Tomekia Reed agreed to multi-year contract extensions with Jackson State.

The past two seasons Brent went 21-18 in SWAC play and qualified as the No. 4 Seed in the conference for back-to-back years.

“You have to uproot your family, you have to move, you have to another job. So, anytime you can keep the job you have, the one you love that’s important. You can stay where you are, you’re comfortable in the community.”

Under Reed, the Lady Tigers won the 2019-20 SWAC regular season championship and qualified as the no. 1 Seed in the 2020 SWAC tournament before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of postseason play.

“With the pandemic that’s going on, it’s such a tough time, so much uncertainty and to be able to sign a new contract and have a four year extension definitely puts a bright spot on such a tough moment.”