Catching up with Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Florida A&M is officially moving to the SWAC and for some coaches already in the league, it will be a reunion with Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons.

Simmons was the head coach at Prairie View A&M for three seasons, and before that he was the offensive coordinator at Alcorn State. He roomed with now head coach Fred McNair, who was the quarterbacks coach at the time.

“Knowing Coach [Willie] Simmons and the coaching staff that he has down there at FAMU, it’s going to be a very competitive team to bring into this conference,” said McNair. “They have a winning tradition down there at FAMU, they have a great tradition. I have an assistant coach that’s on my staff now, that played at FAMU — Quinn Gray. So, it will be very interesting.”

McNair’s full thoughts on FAMU joining the SWAC:

C.J. Bolar. (Getty Images)

Alcorn State also hopes to ink Purvis standout C.J. Bolar. The wideout announced he was leaving Vanderbilt after two seasons and committing to the Braves.

Bolar had six starts at wide receiver his sophomore season with the Commodores, finished with 11 receptions, 79 yards, including long catch of 18 yards.

“I got a chance to talk to C.J. [Bolar] last week and had a good conversation with him and talked to him about coming into this conference playing,’ said McNair. “What kind of difference he’ll make to this program and with the additional things we have going on here and the system, he’ll be a great addition for us. He put up and committed to this university and I’m so proud of it. Just to be able to get a Vanderbilt player to come to Alcorn, it’s very special.”