Center Hill’s Calvin Temple leaves Louisiana-Lafayette, signs with Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Center Hill standout Calvin Temple announced he’s leaving Louisiana-Lafayette and has signed with Jackson State.

Officially signed to THE Jackson state University 💙 — Calvin temple🏀 (@TempleCalvin) June 15, 2020

The six-foot guard originally signed with IUPUI out of high school before transferring to Louisiana during the summer of 2019 after a coaching change. He received a waiver from the NCAA and played in 24 games with six starts. Temple averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Ragin Cajuns.

At Center Hill, he lead the Mustangs to a 5A State Title in 2019, averaging 21.4 points his senior season. The ‘Dandy Dozen’ was also named USA Today‘s Mississippi Basketball Player of the Year.