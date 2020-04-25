Clinton baseball seniors honored with car parade

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The city of Clinton came together to honor their senior baseball players with a car parade.

Head coach Trave Hopkins, returning players and parents packed their cars and drove by the houses of each senior on the team with signs and keepsakes.

The Arrows finished the season 3-6 before it was cut short and Friday’s parade was a tribute to the players who probably won’t have a senior banquet.

Hopkins said it was hard seeing them today.

“It’s tough, it’s tough,” said Hopkins. “You know you wanted it to be on the field and them in their uniforms and everything. But, this is the best we can do, but seeing them smile and just seeing them is a really big deal. As coaches and teams and players and family, it’s just good to see each other again.”