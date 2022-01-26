CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Those who watched Cam Akers play football for the Clinton Arrows know the Rams super sophomore is special, but no one saw his latest achievement coming. Akers made the impossible possible this season, returning to full strength less than six months after tearing his ACL. In the video above Clinton head coach Judd Boswell shares some perspective on the incredible comeback, and Sports Zone’s Noah Newman takes a look back at one of Akers’ most memorable games in high school (vs. Starkville in 2016).