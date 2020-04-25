Clinton standout Cam Akers drafted by the LA Rams

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Florida State running back Cam Akers answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 26, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA (WJTV) — The LA Rams draft Clinton standout Cam Akers with the 20th pick in the 2nd round.

The star running back at Florida State was ranked 4th among running backs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The junior running back averaged of 958 rushing yards per season, was ranked third in program history. Akers is third Seminole in program history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, joining Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook.

Akers stunned at the NFL Combine, running back ran an official 4.47 40-time, bench pressed 20 reps, and had a 35.5 vertical.