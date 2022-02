CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Clinton Arrow Cam Akers has made a habit of doing extraordinary things on the football field. He lead Clinton to its first ever state football title. He became just the third Florida State player to have multiple 1,000 yard rushing seasons. And now he’s returned to the field from a torn Achilles in less than six months! In the video above we explore Akers’ journey from hometown hero in Clinton to Super Bowl starter in Los Angeles.