The first full week of college football is finally here and we have a full slate of games to look forward to in Mississippi! Check out the local schedule:
THUR: Albany State @ Mississippi College 6 PM
THUR: Millsaps @ Belhaven 7 PM
SAT: La Tech @ Mississippi State 3 PM
SAT: Southern Miss @ South Alabama 7 PM
SUN: Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (in Miami, FL) 2 PM
MON: Ole Miss vs. Louisville (in Atlanta, GA) 7 PM
College football week one local preview
