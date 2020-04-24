Damien Lewis: from Canton to the NFL

CANTON, Miss. (WVLA) — As a senior at Canton High School, Damien Lewis didn’t have a single offer on the table. After proving his worth at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Ed Orgeron paid him a visit.

“Coach O came down,” said Lewis. “And he was like man I’ve got to have him. Wow this is Coach O, LSU Tigers. My dream school that I always thought about.”

Lewis would get to play at his dream school. Not only that, earn the starting job at right guard and win a national championship. Before taking the stage in New Orleans to hoist the trophy, he shared a moment with offensive line Coach James Craig that he’ll never forget.

“Game clock hit 0, and my coach James Craig came over to me and gave me a big hug. Said man I love you man. Love you like my son. Craig he really believed in me. I look at him like my second father. He taught me a lot. I appreciate him for that.”

After invites to the senior bowl and NFL Combine, Lewis is now preparing for the NFL Draft where he hopes to be lucky enough to hear his named called.

“I always told myself that I was going to be in the NFL some day and I want to play for a good team, and win a Super Bowl. So those things are still on my bucket list. Hopefully I get drafted and go win a super bowl for a team.”