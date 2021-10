RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Rankin County deputies arrested three men after finding more than 12 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Investigators stopped the men on I-20 E. in Rankin County on Tuesday, October 5. During a search of the vehicle, one deputy's drug sniffing canine alerted on the vehicle. Deputies said they found a hidden compartment that contained 12.4 pounds of cocaine.