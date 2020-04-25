Eagles draft South Pike standout Davion Taylor

PASADENA, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Davion Taylor #20 at the line during the college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and UCLA Bruins on November 02, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJTV) — South Pike alum Davion Taylor was drafted 103rd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

At Colorado, Taylor recorded 136 tackles, 20 for a loss including two sack, and 12 more for no gain. He also had 23 third down stops, 13 quarterback pressures, nine pass breakups, two quarterback chase downs and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

From NFL.com:

He’s an explosive athlete with impressive physical traits. Taylor’s speed, motor and athleticism will make him an immediate contributor on special teams, while also giving him a chance to carve out a role as a sub-package defender.