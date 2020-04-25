Eagles draft USM’s Quez Watkins with the 200th pick

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJTV) — The Philadelphia Eagles draft Southern Miss WR Quez Watkins in the 6th round, with the 200th overall pick.

The wideout had an impressive showing at the NFL combine, running a 4.35 40-yard dash. But, that’s not shocking if you ever watched a Golden Eagles game. The Athens, AL native averaged 107 yards a game this past season, racking up 1,178 total receiving yards and finished the season with first team all-conference honors.

He trained in Atlanta with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.