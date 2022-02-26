February Madness took over the Magnolia State Saturday as the best of the best battled it out for a spot in next week’s state finals. Check out highlights from eight games in the video above and scores from across the area below.

Brandon 60, Northwest Rankin 50

Southaven 56, Clinton 58

Petal 77, Biloxi 84 (4OT)

Holmes County Central 51, Provine 40

Florence 44, Hattiesburg 41

Quitman 41, Raymond 77

Gentry 42, Leake Central 65

SE Lauderdale 52, St. Andrew’s 48

Newton 60, Velma Jackson 65

Franklin County 49, St. Patrick 55

Amite County 60, Heidelberg 65

McEvans 61, Bay Springs 63

Christian Collegiate 37, Jackson Prep 45

MRA 78, Greenville St. Joe 56

Jackson Academy 45, Simpson Academy 41

