February Madness took over the Magnolia State Saturday as the best of the best battled it out for a spot in next week’s state finals. Check out highlights from eight games in the video above and scores from across the area below.
Brandon 60, Northwest Rankin 50
Southaven 56, Clinton 58
Petal 77, Biloxi 84 (4OT)
Holmes County Central 51, Provine 40
Florence 44, Hattiesburg 41
Quitman 41, Raymond 77
Gentry 42, Leake Central 65
SE Lauderdale 52, St. Andrew’s 48
Newton 60, Velma Jackson 65
Franklin County 49, St. Patrick 55
Amite County 60, Heidelberg 65
McEvans 61, Bay Springs 63
Christian Collegiate 37, Jackson Prep 45
MRA 78, Greenville St. Joe 56
Jackson Academy 45, Simpson Academy 41