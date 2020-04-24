Florence’s Jaylen Forbes leaves Alabama, commits to Tulane

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Florence standout Jaylen Forbes announces his commitment to Tulane, leaving Alabama after one season.
For the Crimson Tide, Forbes averaged 2.7 points per game. His career high of 11 points came against Auburn on February 12.
“The first time that I talked to Coach [Ron] Hunter me and him got along real good,” said Forbes. “We were laughing and talking and one thing he told me that he coaches with a chip on his shoulder that kind of stood out to me because that’s the way that I play. I play with a chip on my shoulder. I feel like he has confidence in me and my game and he can turn me into a better player and a better man off the court.”
Forbes averaged 23 points and 9 rebounds per game in his senior season at Florence, helping to lead to Eagles to the 2019 4A state title game.
He’ll be joining another local standout in the Big Easy. St. Joe alum Gabe Watson also announced he’s committing to Tulane.