Forest Hill standout Dante Brown commits to Auburn

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Forest Hill standout Dante Brown is headed to Auburn. The track and field star announced his commitment Monday via social media.

“I felt like moving to the NCAA is more important for my future because for one, I have a chance to go pro with track and field and by me running on a DI setting it’s more exposure, bigger and better facilities, better training,” said Brown. “It’s just better all around. I’m so blessed to be blessed with this opportunity.”

Brown won big at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship representing William Carey. The sophomore sprinter took home 1st place in the 60-meter and 200-meter races and was named the meet’s outstanding performer.

He was also named the 7th fastest man at the USA Track & Field U20 outdoor championship. Brown was training for the 2020 Summer Olympics before the coronavirus pandemic.