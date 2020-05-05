Forest Hill standout Keondre Montgomery signs with Mississippi State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State picks up the state’s top basketball prospect, Keondre Montgomery. The Forest Hill standout signed with the Bulldogs Tuesday.

“When I first started playing I didn’t know I was going to have a full scholarship. I didn’t know I was going to be who I am today, but God showed me things and he made it happen,” Montgomery said.

He had offers from lots of big time programs, but said State just felt right. The 6-6 small forward averaged 28 points per game for the Patriots and he’s ready to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.

“My talent can contribute early,” said Montgomery. “What I bring, my teamwork, my hard-work, my dedication to all I put in the game, I feel like they’re going to get the best out of me.”

“I met him as a 7th grader,” Forest Hill head coach Jerry Currie said. “He came up to me at the gym, ‘I’m going to play for you and I’m doing to start, this is my number.’ I’m looking at him like — at the time I had LeDarius Marshall one of the top players in the state at the time. I’m like who is this kid? But he definitely came in, kicked the door down. As a 9th grader, made a huge impact.”