Former Jeff. Davis County standouts return to Bassfield to give back

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV) — The city of Bassfield is coming together like never before after it was rocked by multiple tornadoes on Easter Sunday.

Throughout the week we’ve seen everyone from friends and family to complete strangers helping each other out in the aftermath of these destructive storms.

Friday, however, three of Bassfield’s higher profile residents were out in the community helping out; Houston Texans’ A.J. Moore and Cornell Armstrong and Detroit Lions’ C.J. Moore.

“At first we wanted to do a community outreach for the COVID-19,” A.J. Moore said. “And then we were all our town was affected by two tornadoes this past Sunday and so we just did a combination of that and just wanted come out and give necessities to help our community.

The trio of football players who played their high school ball at Jefferson Davis County High School, said they brought care packages of things people desperately need.

“We brought water, tissue, toilet paper, the stuff that’s so hard to get right now,” said A.J. Moore.

Their high school coach, Lance Mancuso, said it means the world that his guys would come back and help the community like this.

“Being able to give back to so many people that gave to them,” said Mancuso. “To give them the opportunity to be where they are today and it just shows the type of character and heart that these three young men have for this community.”

The City of Bassfield said the outpouring of support from inside and outside of the community has been massive, and they plan on giving out as many care packages as they can.