Gabe Watson commits to Tulane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Madison St. Joe standout Gabe Watson took to social media to announce his commitment to Tulane.

“First off me and my folks were praying about it a lot and we were asking for a sign from God, a clear sign, as far as what university I should attend,” Watson said.

“We had a lot of options, Maryland and Mississippi State was also in the top three. But, I think that all signs pointed towards Tulane. Naturally, as far as their playing style and what they bring to the table on and off the court. And their coaching staff, they believe in my game and I believe they are going to push me on and off the court too.”

The 6-2 guard spent the last two seasons at Southern Miss, where he started 29 of 31 games for the Golden Eagles, leading the team in scoring with 13.1 points and 3.4 assists per game.

He also led C-USA with 38 minutes per game in league play.