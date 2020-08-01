Gaffa FC advances to NISA Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gaffa FC, Jackson’s semi-pro soccer league, is headed to the National Independent Soccer Association’s (NISA) Central Plains Championship.

Former Mississippi College standout and Gaffa FC head coach Humberto Pelaez said they are determined to get a win.

“We’re expecting to win it, we’re willing to win it,” Pelaez said. “The boys are ready. We’re bringing in some players from all over the world and some local players as well. That’s massive and the combination of it is very very good for Mississippi.”

Pelaez said everyone on the team has been tested for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend’s match up.

“NISA actually sent over the test for us to get tested. It’s been very organized, we’re really happy with that. We feel protected and safe.”

Gaffa FC is playing the Lone Star Republic of Texas Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana.