LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State returns home after a tough road loss vs. Southern.

The Braves now welcome in Texas Southern for their homecoming game.

Alcorn is currently 3-3 overall (2-1 SWAC).

Head coach Fred McNair says his team needs to stay focused with all the extra festivities going on for homecoming.

For more on the matchup watch the video above.