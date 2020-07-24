GSC postpones fall sports, Mississippi College reacts

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Gulf South Conference is the latest to postpone its season. The league announced fall sports will resume late September, early October.

This decision directly affects Mississippi College.

Choctaws head coach John Bland said, “here’s the thing that I was hoping for, that we have football.”

Bland said his first priority is getting the athletes back on campus safely and then conditioned to play a season.

“Make sure that we have time to get them in shape and being conditioned because the COVID-19 is dangerous, but heat stroke is dangerous too. Being out of shape is dangerous and not being able to learn how to tackle correctly.”

Full interview with Bland below: