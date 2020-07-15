Hill, Ealy named to Doak Walker Award watch list

DALLAS, Texas (WJTV) — Two Mississippi standouts were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Behind an SEC-best eight 100-yard rushing games, Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill led the league in rushing yards during the 2019 regular season and finished the year with 1,350. He found the end zone on the ground 10 times and finished as one of just eight Power 5 running backs with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rushing touchdowns.
In his first season on campus, Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy made an immediate impact for the Rebels. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native earned Freshman All-America accolades from several media outlets (247 Sports, Athlon, Pro Football Focus), while also collecting All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors. Ealy finished second on the Rebels with 722 rushing yards on 104 attempts for a team-best 6.9 yards per carry. He also found the end zone six times on the ground, the second-most rushing touchdowns by an freshman in school history. Coming out of the backfield, Ealy caught 20 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced later that month. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The complete list of 2020 Doak Walker Award preseason candidates is below.
